Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 141,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 39,301 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 128,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Chewy by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.99. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $40.22.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,242. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

