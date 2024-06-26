Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $2.33 Million in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 43,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $2,795,000.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 million, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.60.

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

