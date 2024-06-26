Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $2.44 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 138,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AT&T by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

T stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

