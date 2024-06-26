Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.05 and its 200-day moving average is $238.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.