Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,407,000 after purchasing an additional 266,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $61,638,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 921,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 52,188 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Insider Activity

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.4 %

DTM stock opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $71.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.81.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

