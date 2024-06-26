Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $2.30 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 259.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 95,763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $261,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Capri by 38.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Capri by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 593,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,205,000 after purchasing an additional 60,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $1,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

