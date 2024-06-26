Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $2.37 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 8,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $77.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

