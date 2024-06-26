Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

