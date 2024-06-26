Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

