Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after buying an additional 458,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after buying an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after buying an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $194.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.66. The company has a market cap of $177.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

