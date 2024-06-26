Global Gp Llc Purchases 10,000 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,372.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $473,700.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,300.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.69 per share, for a total transaction of $466,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $446,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $449,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.49 per share, for a total transaction of $434,900.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $449,600.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.05 per share, for a total transaction of $440,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.66 per share, for a total transaction of $426,600.00.

Global Partners stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.47). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 105.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global Partners by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 22.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 137,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

