Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Shares Down 1.9%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 1,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 630,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Glory Star New Media Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

