GMS (NYSE:GMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

NYSE:GMS opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.04. GMS has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

