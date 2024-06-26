Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GFI. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Gold Fields stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

