Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Gold Resource Price Performance

NYSE:GORO opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. Equities analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 312,765 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

