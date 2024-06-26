Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,455 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of First Horizon worth $20,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 64,749 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 200,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,661,000 after buying an additional 2,276,977 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FHN. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FHN

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.