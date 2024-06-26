Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $8,000.00

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,000 ($101.48) and last traded at GBX 7,600 ($96.41), with a volume of 4681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,900 ($100.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £605.67 million, a PE ratio of 3,856.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,641.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,921.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 57.50 ($0.73) dividend. This is a positive change from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Goodwin’s payout ratio is presently 5,502.39%.

In other Goodwin news, insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,640 ($71.55), for a total transaction of £38,070 ($48,293.80). Company insiders own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

