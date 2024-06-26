Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GPL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as low as C$1.06. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 6,795 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19.
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
