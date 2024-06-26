GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $48.78 million for the quarter.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance
NYSE GHG opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GreenTree Hospitality Group
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Rivian Stock Rises on Volkswagen’s $5 Billion Investment
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Regis Corporation Stock Climbs 200%: Analyzing the Catalyst
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Carnival Cruise Stock Nears Analyst Forecasts on Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.