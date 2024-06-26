GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHGGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $48.78 million for the quarter.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

NYSE GHG opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Earnings History for GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

