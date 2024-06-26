Gregory Russotti Sells 5,000 Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $14,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,585.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gregory Russotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $216.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.44. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,742.41% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPSC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 192,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

