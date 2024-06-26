Gregory Russotti Sells 5,000 Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSCGet Free Report) insider Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $14,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,585.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gregory Russotti also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 5th, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.
  • On Monday, May 6th, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.
  • On Monday, April 22nd, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $216.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.44. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,742.41% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPSC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 192,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

