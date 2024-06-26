Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Trading Down 1%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 7,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 20,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.