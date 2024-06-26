Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 152,098 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,621.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,816. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.72.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Stories

