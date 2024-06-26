Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLN shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Down 0.8 %

HLN stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.26. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.