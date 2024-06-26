Halma (LON:HLMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,713.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,713 ($34.42) and last traded at GBX 2,696 ($34.20), with a volume of 10212860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,686 ($34.07).

HLMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Halma to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,425 ($30.76) to GBX 2,650 ($33.62) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,263.49, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,341.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,281.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $8.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

