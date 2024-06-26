Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $122.00 at UBS Group

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE opened at $117.97 on Monday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 283,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,413,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,382,000 after buying an additional 179,873 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after buying an additional 816,102 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,740,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

