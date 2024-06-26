HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. HashiCorp has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. As a group, analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,644 shares of company stock worth $10,581,027. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in HashiCorp by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,774,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.