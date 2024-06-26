HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,619,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $340.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $343.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.25.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

