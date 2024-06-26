Head-To-Head Analysis: Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) versus Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Alexander & Baldwin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alexander & Baldwin $208.90 million 5.72 $29.80 million $0.61 26.98

Alexander & Baldwin has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Alexander & Baldwin 20.25% 4.76% 2.82%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Great Portland Estates and Alexander & Baldwin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 3 0 0 2.00 Alexander & Baldwin 0 2 1 0 2.33

Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus target price of $520.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,008.86%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.39%. Given Great Portland Estates’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets. A&B is expanding and strengthening its CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate in Hawai'i. Over its 154-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

