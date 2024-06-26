Head-To-Head Review: CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 75.64%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than CNFinance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 9.40% 4.04% 1.09% Stronghold Digital Mining 3.58% 27.19% 9.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of CNFinance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNFinance and Stronghold Digital Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $246.31 million 0.48 $23.26 million $0.31 5.61 Stronghold Digital Mining $74.97 million 0.91 -$71.40 million ($4.72) -0.94

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CNFinance has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats CNFinance on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

