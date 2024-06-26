Head to Head Review: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) vs. Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Analog Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $223.17 million 5.10 -$117.62 million ($0.49) -12.43 Analog Devices $12.31 billion 9.29 $3.31 billion $4.28 53.82

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor -32.12% -21.08% -11.36% Analog Devices 20.45% 10.74% 7.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for indie Semiconductor and Analog Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 7 0 3.00 Analog Devices 0 6 18 0 2.75

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $12.64, suggesting a potential upside of 107.60%. Analog Devices has a consensus price target of $243.23, suggesting a potential upside of 5.59%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Volatility and Risk

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Analog Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Analog Devices beats indie Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and micro-electro-mechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company provides digital signal processing and system products for numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, defense and healthcare, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as online. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

