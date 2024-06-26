Head-To-Head Review: MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) versus OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and MicroAlgo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OBIC Co.,Ltd. $772.95 million 15.02 $400.25 million $4.53 28.80 MicroAlgo $81.89 million 0.93 -$37.87 million N/A N/A

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OBIC Co.,Ltd. 52.00% 15.53% 13.73% MicroAlgo N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.1% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OBIC Co.,Ltd. and MicroAlgo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats MicroAlgo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as engages in processing of printed materials. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also provides advertising distribution, mobile game publishing and licensing, software services, and comprehensive solutions for enterprise customers, as well as intelligent chips solutions for the semiconductor sector. In addition, it engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

