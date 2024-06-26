Hellenic Dynamics (LON:HELD) Trading 6.7% Higher

Hellenic Dynamics Plc (LON:HELD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 1,644,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,096,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Hellenic Dynamics Trading Up 38.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.73.

About Hellenic Dynamics

Hellenic Dynamics Plc engages in the cultivation and supply of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) dominant strains of medical cannabis flowers in Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

