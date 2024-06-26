Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.63. The company had a trading volume of 238,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,261. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.53 and its 200-day moving average is $201.17. The company has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

