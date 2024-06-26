Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.38

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and traded as low as $15.63. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 3,544 shares changing hands.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

