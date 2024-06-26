HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Trimmed by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 34,967 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

