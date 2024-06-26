HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,424,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,729,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $584.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of -220.74 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $602.34.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

