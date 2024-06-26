Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $149.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE:H opened at $150.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619 over the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,509,000 after purchasing an additional 144,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,482,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,247,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,061,000 after purchasing an additional 432,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

