ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after buying an additional 23,816 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 242,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after buying an additional 66,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 29,464 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in ICU Medical by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

ICUI opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $182.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.57.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $566.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $31,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,014 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

