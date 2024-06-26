IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $17.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IGMS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of IGMS opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.23. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.01. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 97,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $937,690.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,753,480 shares in the company, valued at $36,108,477.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 97,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $937,690.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,753,480 shares in the company, valued at $36,108,477.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,229 shares of company stock worth $47,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 628,001 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 397,311 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,038,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,649,000 after purchasing an additional 100,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

