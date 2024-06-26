Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMRX shares. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In other Immuneering news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,895,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,291.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Immuneering by 11.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Immuneering by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.59. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

