Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 6,519 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $964,877.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,845,046.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total value of $754,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $732,450.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 26,661 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $3,919,700.22.

On Monday, April 15th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,244 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $147,625.48.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $150.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.06. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $175.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 117.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.10.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

