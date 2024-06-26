Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.10.

PI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $964,877.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,845,046.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Impinj news, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $526,080.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,255.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $964,877.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,474 shares in the company, valued at $42,845,046.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,088,088 shares of company stock worth $166,194,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 292,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $150.96 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $175.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.31 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Research analysts forecast that Impinj will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

