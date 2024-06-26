Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Strong-Buy”

Barclays upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

IFNNY opened at $36.75 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

