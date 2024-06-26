InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 393.83% from the company’s current price.

InflaRx Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $95.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

InflaRx Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in InflaRx by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 43,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in InflaRx by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in InflaRx by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InflaRx by 35.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 84,897 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.