InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 393.83% from the company’s current price.
InflaRx Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $95.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.20.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.
