Insider Buying: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Director Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,871,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $8,712,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,559,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 291,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,271,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 197,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47,400.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LILAK. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LILAK

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.