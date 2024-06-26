Insider Buying: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CFO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 428,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLYS. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

