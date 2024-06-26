Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells 74,034 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $106.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.70. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,564,000 after purchasing an additional 195,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,954,000 after purchasing an additional 821,868 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,144,000 after purchasing an additional 156,807 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,685,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 498,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

