Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells 254 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Justine Page sold 254 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.26, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Justine Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,580.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,412.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,294.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.09 and a 12-month high of $1,851.62.

Shares of Broadcom are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,620.00 to $2,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,610.00 to $1,735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,673.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

