Insider Selling: Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Director Sells 36,016 Shares of Stock

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Mulica sold 36,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $24,851.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 428,156 shares in the company, valued at $295,427.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sonim Technologies Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of SONM stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.24.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonim Technologies stock. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONM Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.12% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

