Insider Selling: Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) Insider Sells 19,129 Shares of Stock

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) insider David Benson sold 19,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £1,147.74 ($1,455.97).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 579 ($7.34) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -499.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. Workspace Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 449.20 ($5.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 617 ($7.83). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 541.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 526.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is -2,241.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 700 ($8.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 550 ($6.98) to GBX 595 ($7.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

