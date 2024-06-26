Insider Selling: Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) Insider Sells 19,129 Shares of Stock

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) insider David Benson sold 19,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £1,147.74 ($1,455.97).
Workspace Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 579 ($7.34) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -499.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. Workspace Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 449.20 ($5.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 617 ($7.83). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 541.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 526.17.
Workspace Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is -2,241.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WKP
Workspace Group Company Profile
Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Workspace Group
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.